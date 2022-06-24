Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given a $42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,573 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $88,440,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,526,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after buying an additional 1,503,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

