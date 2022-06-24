Lamden Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46,639.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $46,639.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

