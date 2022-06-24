Kusama (KSM) One Day Volume Hits $34.16 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $471.45 million and $34.16 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $55.66 or 0.00265223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00128474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00062723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014137 BTC.

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

