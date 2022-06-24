KuCoin Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.58 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $3.58 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for $10.89 or 0.00051201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.96 or 0.99995368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002824 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

