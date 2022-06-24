Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 36,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 616,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Kuaishou Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

