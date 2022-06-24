KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 54,777 shares during the period.

