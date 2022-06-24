Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $26.84 million and $1.85 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00327046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00082521 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00074073 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,307,781 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

