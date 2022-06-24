Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $26.44 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $26.44 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00311421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00080766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00068734 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,293,141 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

