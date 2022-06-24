Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.66. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

