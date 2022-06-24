Kiaro (CVE:KO) Shares Up 25%

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating) was up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 392,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 150,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.65.

About Kiaro (CVE:KO)

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. It sells its products through a network of 16 stores under the Kiaro and Hemisphere banners, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

