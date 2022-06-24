Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after buying an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

