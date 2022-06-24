Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.79

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and traded as low as $9.39. Keppel shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Keppel alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.