Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $10,319,863.33 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 25.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

