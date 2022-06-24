Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $10,319,863.33 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Kellogg stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 25.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
