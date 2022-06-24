KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35, RTT News reports. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

NYSE:KBH opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

Get KB Home alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in KB Home by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KB Home by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KB Home by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.