Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

About Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electric power, gas supply, heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate segments. The company generates power from thermal, hydropower, wind, biomass, and nuclear power generation facilities.

