Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Sells £72,100 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,210 ($88.31), for a total transaction of £72,100 ($88,314.55).

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 6,850 ($83.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,436.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,483.73. Judges Scientific plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,740 ($70.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,800 ($107.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £433.06 million and a P/E ratio of 34.56.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

