JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.08) price target on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on ITV from GBX 64 ($0.78) to GBX 66 ($0.81) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 114 ($1.40).

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 67.20 ($0.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 64.36 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.90 ($1.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.68. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £119,420.70 ($146,277.19). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,096.12).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

