JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASOMY. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($58.79) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($45.32) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($28.17) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($50.22) to GBX 2,500 ($30.62) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,615 ($19.78) to GBX 1,075 ($13.17) in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,666.50.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. ASOS has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $72.16.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

