JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DROOF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 193 ($2.36) to GBX 164 ($2.01) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 170 ($2.08) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

