JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,730 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,730 ($70.19) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($73.49) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.69) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.49) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,850.77 ($71.67).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,910 ($60.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,578.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,517.39. The company has a market cap of £79.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($53.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($77.69).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.78), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,121.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

