JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $200.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $138.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

