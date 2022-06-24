JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €51.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($53.68) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($86.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €46.16 ($48.59) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €43.53 ($45.82) and a 12-month high of €71.14 ($74.88). The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.26 and its 200-day moving average is €57.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.