JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €32.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.89) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

UN01 stock opened at €18.32 ($19.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of -0.88. Uniper has a 1-year low of €16.05 ($16.89) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($44.68).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

