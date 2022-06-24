JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €107.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($112.63) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €113.00 ($118.95) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($145.26) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($113.68) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €101.90 ($107.26) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.91. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($77.35).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

