Joseph Kim Purchases 5,000 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SUN opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

