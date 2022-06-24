Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $171.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

