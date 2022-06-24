John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of NYSE:WLYB remained flat at $$46.21 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.