John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Shares of NYSE:WLYB remained flat at $$46.21 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.74.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)
