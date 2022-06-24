John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.25. 135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,938,000.

