JOE (JOE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.02 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, JOE has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $69.78 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00129739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00063393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00255982 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014091 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 280,291,487 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.