Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

