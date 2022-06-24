Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.91 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

