Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 355 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 485,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,426,000 after buying an additional 64,884 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

