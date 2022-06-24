Jack Phillips Sells 28,198 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $25,660.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,035 shares in the company, valued at $220,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,471,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

