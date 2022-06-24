Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris Sells 743 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.98. 348,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,416. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,700,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JACK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.04.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.