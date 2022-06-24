Jack Engelkes Purchases 25,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,326,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,179. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after acquiring an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,459,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,088,000 after buying an additional 492,638 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,814,000 after buying an additional 385,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 256,943 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

