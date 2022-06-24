IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Trading Down 5.7%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 13,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 69,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

