iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,833.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 103,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 100,672 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $169.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

