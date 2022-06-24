iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 18.6% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $62,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

IWD opened at $144.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

