iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) is Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $105,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

ACWV opened at $93.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08.

