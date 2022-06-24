Investment House LLC Trims Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after purchasing an additional 945,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,761,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,164,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,113,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,837,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

