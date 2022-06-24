Investment House LLC Sells 371 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 54,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 194,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $244.22 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.40 and a 200 day moving average of $234.93.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

