Investment House LLC Sells 225 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.