Investment House LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.5% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $121.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

