Investment House LLC Lowers Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for about 1.8% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $24,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.