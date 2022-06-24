Investment House LLC Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Corning by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 657,399 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.