Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 485,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

NYSE:CVS opened at $92.37 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

