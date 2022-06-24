Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,509 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 2.6% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

