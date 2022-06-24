Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $27,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 30,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 136,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

