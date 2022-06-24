Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.41. 1,845,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,938,324. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

