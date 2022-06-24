Inverse Finance (INV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $622,367.00

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $82.05 or 0.00386796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $622,367.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

